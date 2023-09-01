Area Residents Make Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University
Published 9:23 am Friday, September 1, 2023
Staff Reports
AMERICUS, GA (08/31/2023)– The following local residents made the Summer 2023 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 430 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
Jacob Bearden of Cordele
Matthew Bodrey of Cordele
Daylan Brewer of Arabi
William Brinson of Cordele
Tiwana Bryant of Lilly
Chastity Duque of Cordele
Mary Gay of Cordele
Noah Gibbs of Rochelle
Mary Guess of Arabi
Elana Hudson of Vienna
David McGinnis of Cordele
Lillian Peppers of Vienna
Luke Rexroat of Vienna
Andrea Shiver of Arabi
Marley Sudduth of Cordele
Skylar Wadford of Vienna
Tyeshia Walker of Abbeville
Lauren West of Vienna
Savannah Whitworth of Cordele
Summer Wood of Cordele
To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.
Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, Ga., is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with approximately 3,000 students. Georgia Southwestern offers outstanding professional programs of study as well as degrees in the arts, humanities, sciences and graduate programs in business, computer science, education, English, and nursing. Founded in 1906, Georgia Southwestern is recognized as one of the best value colleges in the nation. Visit www.gsw.edu for more information.