Area Residents Make Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University Published 9:23 am Friday, September 1, 2023

AMERICUS, GA (08/31/2023)– The following local residents made the Summer 2023 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 430 students recognized for scholastic achievement.

Jacob Bearden of Cordele

Matthew Bodrey of Cordele

Daylan Brewer of Arabi

William Brinson of Cordele

Tiwana Bryant of Lilly

Chastity Duque of Cordele

Mary Gay of Cordele

Noah Gibbs of Rochelle

Mary Guess of Arabi

Elana Hudson of Vienna

David McGinnis of Cordele

Lillian Peppers of Vienna

Luke Rexroat of Vienna

Andrea Shiver of Arabi

Marley Sudduth of Cordele

Skylar Wadford of Vienna

Tyeshia Walker of Abbeville

Lauren West of Vienna

Savannah Whitworth of Cordele

Summer Wood of Cordele

To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.

