Local students join the 500 freshman at Georgia Southwestern Published 8:39 am Friday, September 1, 2023

Staff Reports

AMERICUS, GA (08/31/2023)– On Wednesday, August 16, over 500 incoming freshmen – the largest freshman class in GSW history – began classes at Georgia Southwestern State University. The following local students were among the freshman class:

Alli Blackwell of Cordele

Kyliee Brown of Rochelle

Cameran Burnette of Cordele

Gregory Crapp of Cordele

Ana Crozier of Cordele

Emily Garcia of Cordele

Tamira Gates of Vienna

Brian Jordan of Cordele

Trinidy Lavant of Cordele

Abigail McGinnis of Cordele

Vanessa Mendoza of Unadilla

Blake Neighbors of Abbeville

Bethany Posey of Warwick

Amelia Purvis of Cordele

Lea Rahman of Cordele

Wade Rainey of Cordele

Kaziyah Ray of Cordele

Jenna Scott of Unadilla

Lily Shepard of Cordele

Laylani Smith of Cordele

Mariek Thomas of Cordele

Randejah Thomas of Vienna

Wyatt Tison of Cordele

Keegan Tucker of Cordele

Demarion Williams of Cordele

Jeremiah Wolkiewicz of Cordele

Justin Woodall of Cordele

First-year students were officially welcomed to the University community at the Freshman Convocation held Tuesday, August 15. Each student was given a silver Presidential Challenge Coin by GSW President Dr. Neal Weaver to signify the beginning of their college journey at Georgia Southwestern. Upon graduation, they will receive a gold coin in its place, bestowing the silver coin to someone who made a signigicant impact on them during their time at Georgia Southwestern.

GSW is looking forward to watching these students take their first year by storm!

Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, Ga., is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with approximately 3,000 students. Georgia Southwestern offers outstanding professional programs of study as well as degrees in the arts, humanities, sciences and graduate programs in business, computer science, education, English, and nursing. Founded in 1906, Georgia Southwestern is recognized as one of the best value colleges in the nation. Visit www.gsw.edu for more information.