Local students join the 500 freshman at Georgia Southwestern
Published 8:39 am Friday, September 1, 2023
Staff Reports
AMERICUS, GA (08/31/2023)– On Wednesday, August 16, over 500 incoming freshmen – the largest freshman class in GSW history – began classes at Georgia Southwestern State University. The following local students were among the freshman class:
Alli Blackwell of Cordele
Kyliee Brown of Rochelle
Cameran Burnette of Cordele
Gregory Crapp of Cordele
Ana Crozier of Cordele
Emily Garcia of Cordele
Tamira Gates of Vienna
Brian Jordan of Cordele
Trinidy Lavant of Cordele
Abigail McGinnis of Cordele
Vanessa Mendoza of Unadilla
Blake Neighbors of Abbeville
Bethany Posey of Warwick
Amelia Purvis of Cordele
Lea Rahman of Cordele
Wade Rainey of Cordele
Kaziyah Ray of Cordele
Jenna Scott of Unadilla
Lily Shepard of Cordele
Laylani Smith of Cordele
Mariek Thomas of Cordele
Randejah Thomas of Vienna
Wyatt Tison of Cordele
Keegan Tucker of Cordele
Demarion Williams of Cordele
Jeremiah Wolkiewicz of Cordele
Justin Woodall of Cordele
First-year students were officially welcomed to the University community at the Freshman Convocation held Tuesday, August 15. Each student was given a silver Presidential Challenge Coin by GSW President Dr. Neal Weaver to signify the beginning of their college journey at Georgia Southwestern. Upon graduation, they will receive a gold coin in its place, bestowing the silver coin to someone who made a signigicant impact on them during their time at Georgia Southwestern.
GSW is looking forward to watching these students take their first year by storm!
Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, Ga., is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with approximately 3,000 students. Georgia Southwestern offers outstanding professional programs of study as well as degrees in the arts, humanities, sciences and graduate programs in business, computer science, education, English, and nursing. Founded in 1906, Georgia Southwestern is recognized as one of the best value colleges in the nation. Visit www.gsw.edu for more information.