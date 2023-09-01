Remember to Add Your Georgia Digital Driver’s License and ID to Apple Wallet for Labor Day Air Travel Published 9:31 am Friday, September 1, 2023

Staff Reports

Accepted at Hartsfield Jackson South Terminal PreCheck®

If you are planning to fly this Labor Day Holiday, remember to add your Georgia driver’s license or state ID to Apple Wallet. This makes traveling through TSA PreCheck® at Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport (South Terminal) easier and secure. While it is not a replacement for your physical ID, your Georgia Digital ID on iPhone and Apple Watch can help speed up the process.

“Georgians value convenience and enhanced security especially when traveling. Getting to the airport early and utilizing your Georgia Digital Driver’s License or ID in Apple Wallet helps streamline your airport journey and helps reduce delays,” said Commissioner Spencer R. Moore, Department of Driver Services (DDS).

To add your Georgia Digital Driver’s License and ID to your iPhone and Apple Watch:

• On your iPhone, open the Apple Wallet app.

• Tap the Add (+) button.

• Tap Driver License or State ID and choose Georgia.

• Choose whether you want to add it to your iPhone only or to both your iPhone and paired Apple Watch.

• Follow the onscreen instructions to scan the front and back of your driver license or state-issued ID.

“We’re delighted with the popularity of Georgia’s Digital Driver’s License and ID, but want to remind residents to always carry their physical Georgia Driver’s License or ID,” added Commissioner Moore.

The newly launched Georgia Digital Driver’s License and ID in Apple Wallet is accepted at select Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoints (https://www.tsa.gov/travel/ frequently-asked-questions/ when-will-phased-digital-id- rollout-start-which- airportsstates).

While TSA Precheck is the primary use for Georgia Digital Driver’s License and IDs, adoption by additional industries is forthcoming. Likewise, Georgia residents can also stay tuned for more exciting enhancements in the future.

For more information on Georgia’s Digital Driver’s License and ID, including FAQs and “How To” videos, please visit https://dds.georgia.gov/ georgia-licenseid/ga-digital- drivers-license.