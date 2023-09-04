City Commission Meeting Agenda for Sept 5th Published 10:11 am Monday, September 4, 2023

CITY COMMISSION REGULAR MEETING

CORDELE CITY HALL – COURTROOM

September 5, 2023

The Honorable Joshua Deriso

Chairman

The Honorable Vesta Beal Shephard The Honorable Isaac H. Owens

Ward 1 Ward 3

The Honorable Royce Reeves, Sr. The Honorable Wesley Rainey

Vice Chair – Ward 2 Ward 4

______________________________________________________________________________

REGULAR MEETING

9:00 AM

CALL TO ORDER

INVOCATION AND PLEDGE

ROLL CALL

APPROVAL OF AGENDA – September 5, 2023

APPROVAL OF REGULAR MEETING MINUTES – August 15, 2023

APPROVAL OF RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL SOLID WASTE SERVICES

INTERVIEWS MINUTES – August 28, 2023

PUBLIC HEARING

1. To amend “The 1999 Zoning Ordinance” by amending the following:

Section 1. Paragraph 44 of Section 210 of the City of Cordele Zoning Code is

amended by adding the following sentence:

“The main door or entryway of a principal building must face a public

street.”

Section 2. Paragraph 65 of Section 210 is amended by adding the following sentence:

“Other than manufactured home parks, the chassis of any manufactured

home located within the City of Cordele shall run parallel to a City Street.

The main door or entryway shall face the street.”

Section 3. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are repealed.

2. To amend “The 1999 Zoning Ordinance”, by amending the following:

Section 1. Section 1010.3 (a) is repealed in its entirety and a new Section 1010.3 (a) is

adopted as follows:

“(a) Published notice. At least thirty (30) days prior to the date set by

the Board of Appeals for the public hearing, a written advertisement shall be

published in a newspaper of general circulation within the municipal

boundaries of the City of Cordele stating the date and time, the location,

and purpose of the haring, the location of the property being considered for

the zoning action, the present zoning classification of the subject property,

and a brief description of the nature of the zoning action proposed the

subject property.”

Section 2. The first paragraph of Section 1010.3 (b) is repealed in its entirety and a

new first paragraph of Section 1010.3 (b) is adopted as follows:

“(b) Posting of property. For all Board of Zoning Appeals hearings, the

Chief Codes Official shall cause to have posted in a conspicuous place on

the subject property a sign not less than thirty (30) days prior to the date of

the Board of Zoning Appeals hearing. Such sign shall not be less than

twenty-four inches (24) by thirty-two inches (32) in size, and shall contain

information regarding the date and time, location, and purpose of the

hearing before the Board of Appeals. No such public hearing shall take

place until said signs have been posted for at least thirty (30) days. Signs

shall be posted in accordance with the following rules:”

Section 3. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are repealed.

SPEAKERS APPEARANCES: Speakers will have 5 minutes

a. Mr. Harold Perry: Unclean water at 404 West 3 rd Avenue, Cordele, Georgia.

SPEAKERS ON A SPECIFIC AGENDA ITEM: Speakers will have 3 minutes

DEPARTMENT HEAD REPORTS:

1. Finance Director

2. Fire Chief

3. Housing and Urban Development Director

4. Chief Codes Official

5. Personnel Director

6. Municipal Court

7. Police Chief

8. Public Works Director

9. UC&T Director

10.

AGENDA ITEMS

1. Proclamation – Ricky Smarr

2. Consider and Approve the Second Reading of An Ordinance Amending the City Code of

the City of Cordele to Move Code Enforcement Implementation and Enforcement from

the Community Development Department to the Police Department: Repealing All

Ordinances in Conflict Herewith; And For Other Purposes.

Background Information

As presented during the Budget Workshop, Code Implementation and Enforcement is

being transferred to the Police Department to streamline the process for reporting and

handling of violations. This agenda item will amend the Code of Ordinances to reflect

the transfer.

3. Consider and Approve the Second Reading of an Ordinance Amending the Zoning Code

of the City of Cordele to provide for the principal building main door entryway to face a

public street; to provide that the chassis of a Manufactured Home be parallel to a City

Street; Repealing all Ordinances in Conflict Herewith; and For Other Purposes.

4. Consider and Approve the First Reading of an Ordinance Amending the Zoning Code of

the City of Cordele to provide for notice of gearing before the Board of Zoning Appeals;

Repealing all Ordinances in Conflict Herewith; and for Other Purposes.

5. Consider Appointment of Milton Holly to the Board of Zoning Appeals

6. Discussion – YES Building – 212 N 2 nd Street

7. Discussion: Mobile Food Trucks

a. Time of operation

b. Sharing of the designated areas that the Commission assigned

8. CITY MANAGER’S REPORT

9. CITY ATTORNEY’S REPORT

10. EXECUTIVE SESSION: (For Personnel, Litigation, Real Estate)

11. ADJOURNMENT