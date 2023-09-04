City Commission Meeting Agenda for Sept 5th
Published 10:11 am Monday, September 4, 2023
CITY COMMISSION REGULAR MEETING
CORDELE CITY HALL – COURTROOM
September 5, 2023
The Honorable Joshua Deriso
Chairman
The Honorable Vesta Beal Shephard The Honorable Isaac H. Owens
Ward 1 Ward 3
The Honorable Royce Reeves, Sr. The Honorable Wesley Rainey
Vice Chair – Ward 2 Ward 4
______________________________________________________________________________
REGULAR MEETING
9:00 AM
CALL TO ORDER
INVOCATION AND PLEDGE
ROLL CALL
APPROVAL OF AGENDA – September 5, 2023
APPROVAL OF REGULAR MEETING MINUTES – August 15, 2023
APPROVAL OF RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL SOLID WASTE SERVICES
INTERVIEWS MINUTES – August 28, 2023
PUBLIC HEARING
1. To amend “The 1999 Zoning Ordinance” by amending the following:
Section 1. Paragraph 44 of Section 210 of the City of Cordele Zoning Code is
amended by adding the following sentence:
“The main door or entryway of a principal building must face a public
street.”
Section 2. Paragraph 65 of Section 210 is amended by adding the following sentence:
“Other than manufactured home parks, the chassis of any manufactured
home located within the City of Cordele shall run parallel to a City Street.
The main door or entryway shall face the street.”
Section 3. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are repealed.
2. To amend “The 1999 Zoning Ordinance”, by amending the following:
Section 1. Section 1010.3 (a) is repealed in its entirety and a new Section 1010.3 (a) is
adopted as follows:
“(a) Published notice. At least thirty (30) days prior to the date set by
the Board of Appeals for the public hearing, a written advertisement shall be
published in a newspaper of general circulation within the municipal
boundaries of the City of Cordele stating the date and time, the location,
and purpose of the haring, the location of the property being considered for
the zoning action, the present zoning classification of the subject property,
and a brief description of the nature of the zoning action proposed the
subject property.”
Section 2. The first paragraph of Section 1010.3 (b) is repealed in its entirety and a
new first paragraph of Section 1010.3 (b) is adopted as follows:
“(b) Posting of property. For all Board of Zoning Appeals hearings, the
Chief Codes Official shall cause to have posted in a conspicuous place on
the subject property a sign not less than thirty (30) days prior to the date of
the Board of Zoning Appeals hearing. Such sign shall not be less than
twenty-four inches (24) by thirty-two inches (32) in size, and shall contain
information regarding the date and time, location, and purpose of the
hearing before the Board of Appeals. No such public hearing shall take
place until said signs have been posted for at least thirty (30) days. Signs
shall be posted in accordance with the following rules:”
Section 3. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are repealed.
SPEAKERS APPEARANCES: Speakers will have 5 minutes
a. Mr. Harold Perry: Unclean water at 404 West 3 rd Avenue, Cordele, Georgia.
SPEAKERS ON A SPECIFIC AGENDA ITEM: Speakers will have 3 minutes
DEPARTMENT HEAD REPORTS:
1. Finance Director
2. Fire Chief
3. Housing and Urban Development Director
4. Chief Codes Official
5. Personnel Director
6. Municipal Court
7. Police Chief
8. Public Works Director
9. UC&T Director
10.
AGENDA ITEMS
1. Proclamation – Ricky Smarr
2. Consider and Approve the Second Reading of An Ordinance Amending the City Code of
the City of Cordele to Move Code Enforcement Implementation and Enforcement from
the Community Development Department to the Police Department: Repealing All
Ordinances in Conflict Herewith; And For Other Purposes.
Background Information
As presented during the Budget Workshop, Code Implementation and Enforcement is
being transferred to the Police Department to streamline the process for reporting and
handling of violations. This agenda item will amend the Code of Ordinances to reflect
the transfer.
3. Consider and Approve the Second Reading of an Ordinance Amending the Zoning Code
of the City of Cordele to provide for the principal building main door entryway to face a
public street; to provide that the chassis of a Manufactured Home be parallel to a City
Street; Repealing all Ordinances in Conflict Herewith; and For Other Purposes.
4. Consider and Approve the First Reading of an Ordinance Amending the Zoning Code of
the City of Cordele to provide for notice of gearing before the Board of Zoning Appeals;
Repealing all Ordinances in Conflict Herewith; and for Other Purposes.
5. Consider Appointment of Milton Holly to the Board of Zoning Appeals
6. Discussion – YES Building – 212 N 2 nd Street
7. Discussion: Mobile Food Trucks
a. Time of operation
b. Sharing of the designated areas that the Commission assigned
8. CITY MANAGER’S REPORT
9. CITY ATTORNEY’S REPORT
10. EXECUTIVE SESSION: (For Personnel, Litigation, Real Estate)
11. ADJOURNMENT