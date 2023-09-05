CORDELE – Malloy Culpepper, 85, died Monday, September 4, 2023, at the family farm. A chapel service will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. The burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the funeral.

Malloy was born in Dooly County, Georgia to Thelma Hobbs Culpepper and Homer Hollis Culpepper. He was a retired manager for Harris Press & Shear (The Harris Waste Management Group, Inc.) He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed farming and hunting in his younger years. In his retirement years, he kept busy with numerous hobbies and projects.

He is survived by his wife: Alyene Johnson Culpepper; his children: Stan Culpepper and his wife Sherry of Cordele and Kimber Kwiatkowski and her husband Jeffrey of Buford, Georgia; his step-daughter: Joy Carter of Americus, Georgia; his sister: Larue Crowson and her husband Allan of Nashville, Tennessee; his grandchildren: Chloe Kwiatkowski and Wynn Kwiatkowski; his step-grandchildren: Chad Carter, Harold Carter, and Brent Carter; his nieces and nephews: Timothy Crowson and his wife Katrina, Bethany Brummitt and her husband Jared, and Natalie Crowson; and his great-nieces and great-nephews: Juliette Crowson, Silas Crowson, and Olivia Crowson.

Those who desire can make contributions in Malloy’s memory to Antioch Baptist Church, 706 Antioch Church Road, Cordele, GA 31015.

