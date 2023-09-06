SGTC Marketing Students Receive Drone Demonstration Published 10:32 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Staff Reports

South Georgia Technical College offers skills training in a variety of industries that may seem completely unrelated to each other. Sometimes, though, students learn about interesting ways seemingly disparate programs can intersect.

Such was the case recently when SGTC Marketing Instructor Mary Cross asked Electronics and Unmanned Aerial Systems Technology instructor Mike Collins to give students in her Integrated Marketing Communication class an overview and demonstration of drone technology.

Drones have become commonplace in many industries and serve a variety of purposes. Collins provided a brief lesson on various aspects of drones including their construction, components, and commercial applications.

After the overview, Collins provided the students and their instructor the chance to operate a drone during a flying demonstration on campus.

For Cross, then lesson and demonstration were part of teaching her students about various media tools available in the marketing field.

This crossover effort between two programs is just one example of how students may find interesting and valuable connections while learning new skills at SGTC.

South Georgia Technical College offers over 200 programs of study in an array of high-demand fields. Students can earn an associate degree, a diploma, or a technical certificate of credit depending on the program they choose. Learn more about all the programs available at www.southgatech.edu.