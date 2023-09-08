Colony Bank Opens Nominations for 2024 Colony Leadership Academy Published 11:53 am Friday, September 8, 2023

Staff Reports

FITZGERALD, GA. (September 6, 2023) – Colony Bank today announced that nominations have opened for its 2024 Colony Leadership Academy program. The program is designed to foster young leaders and encourage students to recognize their own potential.

Colony Leadership Academy is available to high school juniors during the last half of their junior year through the first half of their senior year. The program’s curriculum empowers students to become familiar with all aspects of their community while developing skills essential for active leadership roles. This is achieved through professional leadership trainers from UGA’s Fanning Institute and local resources, covering areas such as Health and Recreation, Economic Development, Arts and Culture, Public Safety, Social Services, Education and Government Affairs.

To qualify for the program, students must submit an application and meet specific criteria including a minimum GPA of 3.0 or equivalent. Each student applying for the program must be nominated by a community member, have their application approved by parents and their school’s administrator, and supply two personal references. Nominations can be submitted until September 22nd, after which applications will be sent to the nominated students. In November, we will announce the names of the students selected to participate in our 2024 program. Classes will take place quarterly from February 2024 through graduation in November 2024. Upon completion of the program, participants will receive up to a $1,000 scholarship to the college/university of their choice.

Commenting on the announcement Heath Fountain, Chief Executive Officer, said, “Colony Leadership Academy is a unique program that has a tremendous impact on participating students and our local communities. We’re excited to begin receiving nominations for next year’s class and look forward to another great year.”

For more information on the program or to nominate a student, visit our website at www.colony.bank/colony- leadership-academy

