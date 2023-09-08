New SGTC Mobile STEM Lab displayed at Southwestern FFA Rally in Moultrie Published 11:50 am Friday, September 8, 2023

Staff Reports

Moultrie, GA – South Georgia Technical College instructors and administrators debuted the college’s new self-contained mobile STEM educational lab at the Southwestern FFA Rally in Moultrie recently and allowed students to try out the new technology.

SGTC Academic Dean Dr. David Finley and a number of academic instructors took the large SGTC mobile self-contained STEM educational lab and treated approximately 2,000 students to the opportunity to learn how to virtually paint automobiles, fly drones, and enjoy technical type learning utilizing virtual technology.

“The mobile lab is a great tool for us to demonstrate to high school students more about the great programs we have available at South Georgia Technical College,” said SGTC’s Dr. Finley. “The educational lab is capable of running four or five large simulation type activities in an air-conditioned setting and that makes it ideal for different events like the FFA Rally in Moultrie.” SGTC can also swap out simulators to showcase different programs.

SGTC has a number of virtual simulators that can be used for Precision Machining and Manufacturing, Auto Collision and Repair, Automotive Technology, Drafting, Diesel Technology, Air Craft Structural, and more. Each of these are classified as STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) fields. STEM is an umbrella term used to group together the distinct but related technical fields associated with these four educational areas with an emphasis on innovation, problem-solving, and critical thinking. Robotics is also a part of this and is covered in SGTC’s Industrial Systems and Industrial Maintenance, Precision Machining and Manufacturing as well as Electronics and Industrial Electrical fields.

Students participating in the FFA Rally were able to enter the mobile lab and practice virtually flying drones, paint cars, and sample other type technical programs offered at South Georgia Technical College.