Benjamin Sheppard McLeod Published 2:17 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

Benjamin Sheppard McLeod, 72, of Cordele passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on September 10, 2023.

Ben was born on August 10, 1951 in Hawkinsville, the second of two children. After growing up in Pineview Ben graduated from Hawkinsville High School. Upon graduation, Ben attended college at Georgia Southwestern University and was a founding father of their chapter of Sigma Chi Fraternity.

After attaining his degree in business, Ben married Barbara Davis and moved to Cordele where they raised their three sons, Benji, Dave, and Rod. Ben enjoyed travelling, boating, sports, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Ben was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth Sheppard McLeod and Charles Roderick McLeod Jr.; and brother, Charles Roderick McLeod III.

Those left to cherish his memory include three sons and six grandchildren, Benji McLeod (Becca, Mac, Lily), Dave McLeod (Julie, Miles, Molly), Rod McLeod (Lanier, Shep, Sloan).

A visitation will be held between 4:00-6:00 PM on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Rainey Family Funeral Services in Cordele. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at Pineview Cemetery in Pineview.

Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An on-line guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com