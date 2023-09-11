Today we take a moment to commemorate 911 Published 2:49 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

By: Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

Today (September 11, 2023) marks the 22nd anniversary of 911 that occurred September 11, 2001 in New York City where a terrorist attack took place on the World Trade Center. A brief history of the World Trade Center, World Trade Center is a complex of several buildings around a central plaza in New York City that in 2001 was the site of the deadliest terrorist attack in American history. The complex—located at the southwestern tip of Manhattan, near the shore of the Hudson River and a few blocks northwest of Wall Street—was built by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey as a central facility for businesses and government agencies involved in international trade. Until the 2001 attack, it was notable for its huge twin towers, each of which had 110 stories, that formed a distinctive feature of the New York skyline. The roof of One World Trade Center reached to 1,368 feet (417 metres), and Two World Trade Center was 1,362 feet (415 metres) tall. Designed by architect Minoru Yamasaki and officially opened in April 1973, the towers were very briefly the world’s tallest buildings until surpassed by the Sears Tower in Chicago, which was completed in May 1973. Each of the twin towers had 97 passenger elevators, 21,800 windows, and roughly an acre (0.4 hectare) of rentable space per floor. An observation deck was situated on the 107th floor of the south tower (Two World Trade Center), and a television-broadcasting mast 360 feet (110 metres) high was attached to the north tower (One World Trade Center). (Britannica.com, 2023)

Many Counties first responders around South Georgia take a moment to commemorate 911 through events. memorial and posts on social media. Many put on ceremonies that were open to the public, you can watch videos of first responders in full gear climbing stairs the equivalent of what the first responders did at the time of the attack. Check out your local first responders Facebook page to see what they did to commemorate 9/11 and share their posts. We Will Never Forget.