SGTC’s Hunter Little named High School Initiative Specialist Published 11:00 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Staff Reports

South Georgia Technical College Crisp County Center Culinary Arts Instructor Hunter Little is shifting job responsibilities and will now serve as the SGTC Crisp County Center Admissions Coordinator and High School Initiative Specialist effective immediately, announced SGTC President Dr. John Watford. Hunter will report to SGTC Vice President of Student Affairs Eulish Kitchens as well as SGTC Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs Michele McGowan and High School Initiative Coordinator Vickie Austin.

Little has served as the Culinary Arts Instructor on the Crisp County campus since 2018. He is a graduate of Le Cordon Blue Atlanta and has worked as a chef and manager in the Crisp County Area as well as a service technician for PortionPac Chemical Corporation. SGTC will be seeking a new Culinary Arts Instructor for the Crisp County Center.

When the Admissions Coordinator/High School Initiative Specialist position became available, Little applied and expressed his desire to move into the Admissions Department at SGTC. “I feel that as an instructor, I have the knowledge to communicate with students and instructors in a professional manner. I also am very committed to my community and the well being of its population. I am very excited to have this opportunity to make a difference in all the students lives that come into SGTC for higher education and a chance of a brighter future,” said Little.

Little will serve as the Admissions Coordinator for SGTC and will continue to be housed on the Crisp County Center campus. He also will work with High School Initiative Coordinator Vickie Austin and High School Initiative Specialist Mykaula Harvey to promote the Dual Enrollment program. He will work with all the high schools in SGTC’s seven county service area as a liaison between SGTC and each secondary school to facilitate the needs of middle and high school students interested in attending South Georgia Tech and enrolling in the Dual Enrollment program.

He will work with high school counselors, administrators, parents, and students to effectively communicate SGTC admissions procedures, financial aid information, test procedures, and more. His duties will include assisting in planning and implementing student recruitment activities and strategies as well as registering SGTC Dual Enrollment students and attending College and Career Fairs, Apply to College Days, Parent Nights and Dual Enrollment Days at area high schools.

He and his wife, Lori, have two children, a six-year old daughter and a two-year old son.

Dual enrollment allows high school students to take either academic degree level core courses that will transfer to any TCSG or USG college or university, occupational courses, and diploma level core courses. All coursework taken through Dual Enrollment will be fully covered through State of Georgia funding up to 30 semester hours and students will not be required to pay out of pocket for tuition, college fees or textbooks. Dual Enrollment does count towards a student’s HOPE Grant or Scholarship caps.

South Georgia Technical College offers students the “complete college experience” with over 200 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificate of credit programs as well as nationally ranked academic programs, intercollegiate athletics, and student activities.

SGTC is currently accepting students for an eight-week C-term session of Fall Semester. Classes begin October 11th and it is not too late to apply. Students can earn full credit in only eight weeks. Visit www.southgatech.edu to apply or contact Candie Walters, Admissions Director at cwalters@southgatech.edu or Admissions Coordinator Hunter Little in Cordele at hlittle@southgatech.edu.