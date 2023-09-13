Abelardo Gomez Ruiz Recognized as SGTC Student of Excellence Published 8:36 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Staff Reports

Americus, GA – South Georgia Technical College in Americus recently held a ceremony to recognize outstanding students in several program areas. The overall “Student of Excellence” distinction was awarded to Electrical Systems Technology student Abelardo Gomez Ruiz of Americus. He was nominated by instructor Patrick Owen.

Dr. David Finley, Academic Dean, opened the ceremony by congratulating all the nominees for their recognition as outstanding students in their programs. Brett Murray, also an Academic Dean, outlined what students receive for being chosen as Students of Excellence for their respective programs. Murray also stressed how valuable the recognition as outstanding students can be for the nominees as they being their careers.

Next, each nominating instructor then introduced his or her nominated student with remarks on what makes the student worthy of the Student of Excellence honor. Nominated students also had the opportunity to address the audience.

Following the introduction of the nominees, Vice President of Academic Affairs Julie Partain announced Gomez Ruiz as the overall winner. For his achievement as the overall Student of Excellence, Gomez Ruiz received a commemorative plaque, a congratulatory letter from SGTC President Dr. John Watford, and a $50 check.

In his remarks introducing Gomez Ruiz as his nominee for the honor, Owens said “he is a straight-A student, one of the best that I have. He’s always on time and always willing to do the extra work that needs to be done.”

Other nominees for the honor included: Jarvis Jackson of Americus, Air Conditioning Technology, nominated by Johnny Griffin; Malachi Anderson of Warner Robins, Drafting Technology, nominated by Kristie Hudson; Tucker Owen of Dawson, Electronics Technology, nominated by Mike Collins; Mary Katherine Madrid of Leesburg, Environmental Horticulture, nominated by Brandon Gross; Ashton Denning of Leesburg, Precision Machining and Manufacturing, nominated by Chad Brown; and Luis Diaz-Perez of Americus, Welding and Joining Technology, nominated by Ted Eschmann.

The Student of Excellence is selected based on a number of criteria, including grades, work ethics, participation in clubs and organizations, and amount of program completion.

South Georgia Technical College offers over 200 degrees, diplomas, and technical certificates of credit in a variety of in-demand disciplines. For a complete list of programs visit www.southgatech.edu. Apply now for the fall C-term beginning October 11.