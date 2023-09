Crisp County Farm Bureau Player of the game Published 8:48 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Crisp County Farm Bureau presents the Crisp Academy Player of the Game for September 8th against Holy Spirit.

Senior, #2 Tristan Handley had an 8 yard touchdown run and a 23 yard touchdown reception. Handley also had 11 tackles, 3 assists and 1 interception.

Go Wildcats!