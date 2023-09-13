State Farm Players of the week

Published 8:44 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

By Chris Lewis

At the regular Monday night Monday night meeting of the Crisp County Cougar Touchdown Club, members in attendance were able to share congratulations and appreciation for the Players of the week for the first two weeks of the 2023 season. Following a big win against the neighboring rival Dooly Bobcats, the coaches’ selections were as follows: Ben Adkins for Scout teams and Dustin Griffin for Offensive performance. Not Pictured were Marterius Glover who was selected for Defense and Omarion Young who was selected for Special Teams.

 

 

