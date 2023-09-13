Tylen Pepito joins SGTC as Financial Aid Technician Published 8:32 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Staff Reports

Tylen Pepito of Americus has joined the staff of South Georgia Technical College as a Financial Aid Technician in the Administrative Services office, announced President Dr. John Watford recently. His office will be located on the South Georgia Technical College Crisp County Center Campus in Cordele. He will report to SGTC Vice President of Administrative Services Lea Coe and Financial Aid Director Kelly Everett.

Pepito earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Georgia Southwestern State University with a concentration in Business Management. He was also nominated for the National Honors Society at GSW. He is also a graduate of Americus Sumter County High School in Americus where he was an Honors graduate and a member of the Beta Club. He was also nominated for National Society of High School Scholars.

Pepito has been working as a Migrant and Seasonal Farm Worker Outreach Specialist with the Technical College System of Georgia and the Georgia Department of Labor. He also served as a Supervisor at Austin Urethane.

In his previous position, Pepito was responsible for conducting interviews with job, program or unemployment applicants to obtain the information needed to provide services. He also developed, conducted or coordinated workshops and presentations to applicants on job readiness or the most current job search techniques. Part of his responsibilities also included referring applications to services such as counseling, literacy, or language instructors, transportation assistance, and childcare.

As a Financial Aid Technician, Pepito will be responsible for performing administrative, clerical and customer service duties in support of the student financial aid process as well as disseminate general financial information to students and the general public. He will evaluate financial aid applications and supporting documents for accuracy, clarity and completeness to determine basic eligibility for financial aid; update appropriate Banner screens related to the document intake process and instruct students in correct procedures for completing forms and applications.