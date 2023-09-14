Dooly County Schools attended the GaDOE Office of Rural Education and Innovation’s Fall Summit Published 11:06 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

Dooly County Schools attended the GaDOE Office of Rural Education and Innovation’s Fall Summit on September 11, 2023. Participants attended sessions related to artificial intelligence, safety, curriculum, teaching and learning, social and emotional learning. They were able to collaborate with other Georgia rural schools by sharing strategies to prosper and thrive. Dr. Ursula Harris and Mr. Earl Clark, Jr. represented Dooly County Schools by presenting promising practices that the district uses to meet the needs of the whole child.