I75 maintenance to close lanes in Crisp and Turner counties Published 9:25 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

Staff Reports

TIFTON – A Georgia Department of Transportation contractor plans to begin asphalt maintenance on Interstate 75 (I-75) in Crisp and Turner counties Monday, Sept. 25, which will require lane closures.

Maintenance will occur primarily during daylight hours, though some lane closures will be at night. This will be done on north and south lanes in various locations between mileposts/interchanges 84/State Route (SR) 159 and 99/SR 300.

It may take up to 10 days to complete the work. The start date and expected completion may be affected by inclement weather. Motorists are asked to reduce speed as they approach a work zone and move over a lane, if possible.