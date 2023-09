Mystery Tomato Plant Grows over 8ft tall Published 11:19 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

Mr. Lowery of Cordele, came into the Dispatch to show us a picture of his mystery tomato plant that came out of no where in his back yard. He believes a bird may have dropped a seed causing the plant to grow but the actual cause of this tomato plant is unknown. Where it is located it doesn’t get much sun but has still manage to grow over 8 ft and produce a few tomatoes.