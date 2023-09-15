Crisp County – Cordele Industrial Development Council Meeting
Published 11:18 am Friday, September 15, 2023
The Crisp County-Cordele Industrial Development Council held their regular meeting on Sept 15, 2023.
They have made some changed to their elected officers. The 2023 elected officers are as follows:
Chairman – Ray Hughes
Vice Chairman – Dicky Dowdy
Secretary – Kylee Little
Treasurer and Executive Director – Grant Buckley
Attorney – Tommy Coleman
Additionally the minutes from Sept 22, 2023 were approved and the financials from September 22- August 23 were approved.
The Executive Director, Grant Buckley also gave a basic update on economic development.