Crisp County – Cordele Industrial Development Council Meeting

Published 11:18 am Friday, September 15, 2023

By Sarah Brown

The Crisp County-Cordele Industrial Development Council held their regular meeting on Sept 15, 2023.

They have made some changed to their elected officers. The 2023 elected officers are as follows:

Chairman – Ray Hughes

Vice Chairman – Dicky Dowdy

Secretary – Kylee Little

Treasurer and Executive Director – Grant Buckley

Attorney – Tommy Coleman

Additionally the minutes from Sept 22, 2023 were approved and the financials from September 22- August 23 were approved.

The Executive Director, Grant Buckley also gave a basic update on economic development.

More News Main

Inaugural Enduring Freedom Golf Classic honored Deputy Tyee Browne

Public Safety Dinner 2023

Mystery Tomato Plant Grows over 8ft tall

Dooly County Schools attended the GaDOE Office of Rural Education and Innovation’s Fall Summit

Print Article