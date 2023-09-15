Crisp County – Cordele Industrial Development Council Meeting Published 11:18 am Friday, September 15, 2023

The Crisp County-Cordele Industrial Development Council held their regular meeting on Sept 15, 2023.

They have made some changed to their elected officers. The 2023 elected officers are as follows:

Chairman – Ray Hughes

Vice Chairman – Dicky Dowdy

Secretary – Kylee Little

Treasurer and Executive Director – Grant Buckley

Attorney – Tommy Coleman

Additionally the minutes from Sept 22, 2023 were approved and the financials from September 22- August 23 were approved.

The Executive Director, Grant Buckley also gave a basic update on economic development.