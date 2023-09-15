Inaugural Enduring Freedom Golf Classic honored Deputy Tyee Browne
Published 1:19 pm Friday, September 15, 2023
Staff Reports
The Inaugural Enduring Freedom Golf Classic honored Deputy Tyee Browne by dedicating the 17th hole in the tournament to his legacy.
Members of his family and the CCSO family also participated in his honor. #neverforget #C17 #CrispCountyStrong
The Inaugural Enduring Freedom Golf Classic is committed to raising funds for Wingman For Life and our partner(s) Purple Heart Heroes and Tuesday’s Children. These organizations will be dedicating their time to raise funds, create awareness, and put forth the effort to assist our fellow veterans and families that were injured in combat and affected by 9/11.