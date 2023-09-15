Public Safety Dinner 2023

Published 8:43 am Friday, September 15, 2023

By Sarah Brown

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

The Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce put on a Public Safety Dinner at the Cordele Lions Club on Thursday September 14, 2023. All local first responders and public safety people were invited along with sponsors of the event.

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all sponsors and the Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce for the Annual Public Safety/First Responders Appreciation Dinner. We are grateful for everyone that played a part in delivering such a wonderful meal.

