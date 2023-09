CCHS JROTC Color Guard Performed at Packers/Falcons Game Published 5:58 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

Staff Reports

Our CCHS JROTC did a great job yesterday at the Packers/Falcons game. Members of the color guard was Sha’niya McCloud, Lakeria Jackson, Carvin Windom, James Harvey, and Ashleigh Bedford. Tamar Braxton did the national anthem.