City Commission Meeting Agenda September 19, 2023

Staff Reports

CITY COMMISSION REGULAR MEETING

CORDELE CITY HALL – COURTROOM

September 19, 2023

The Honorable Joshua Deriso – Chairman

The Honorable Vesta Beal Shephard – Ward 1

The Honorable Isaac H. Owens – Ward 3

The Honorable Royce Reeves, Sr. Vice Chair – Ward 2

The Honorable Wesley Rainey – Ward 4

REGULAR MEETING

9:00 AM

CALL TO ORDER

INVOCATION AND PLEDGE

ROLL CALL

APPROVAL OF AGENDA – September 19, 2023

APPROVAL OF REGULAR MEETING MINUTES – September 5, 2023

SPEAKERS APPEARANCES: Speakers will have 5 minutes

SPEAKERS ON A SPECIFIC AGENDA ITEM: Speakers will have 3 minutes

DEPARTMENT HEAD GOALS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS:

1. Finance Director

2. Fire Chief

3. Housing and Urban Development Director

4. Personnel Director

5. Municipal Court

6. Police Chief

7. Public Works Director

8. UC&T Director

AGENDA ITEMS

1. Consider and Approve an Alcohol License: Owner – Mrugeshkumar Patel, Name of

Business – 7th Street Cordele Inc, 1702 South 7th Street, Cordele, GA 31015. Beer &

Wine Consumed Off Premises. Chief Heard approved the application on September 12,

2023.

2. Consider and Approve the Second Reading of An Ordinance Amending the Zoning Code

of the City of Cordele to Provide for Notice of Hearing before the Board of Zoning

Appeals; Repealing all Ordinances in Conflict Herewith; and For Other Purposes.

3. Consider and Approve the First Reading of the Revised Ordinance Regulating Mobile

Food Vendors within the Corporate Limits of the City; Repealing all Ordinances in

Conflict Herewith; and For Other Purposes.

4. Consider and Approve the Addendum to the Agreement and Acceptance between

Granicus and the City of Cordele, Georgia.

5. Consider and Approve the Safety Cloud Proposal from HAAS Alert Service for the Fire

Department.

Background Information

The Fire Department is requesting to enter into an agreement with HAAS Alert. HAAS

Alert sends alerts to oncoming traffic via their vehicle system or popular mobile

navigation application such as Waze that emergency vehicles are approaching and/or on

the side of the road.

6. Consider and Approve the Agreement between the Fire Department and ImageTrend for

Reporting Software.

Background Information

The Fire Department Fire/EMS reporting tool is not working. ImageTrend is free

reporting software offered by the State Fire Marshal’s Office with preloaded incident

reports that will load directly into NFIRS. The attached agreement is the annual fee for

the CAD interface with ImageTrend.

7. Consider Appointment of Milton Holly to the Board of Zoning Appeals.

8. Discussion – Old Boys and Girls Club Building – 212 N 2nd Street

9. CITY MANAGER’S REPORT

10. CITY ATTORNEY’S REPORT

11. EXECUTIVE SESSION: (For Personnel, Litigation, Real Estate)

12. ADJOURNMENT