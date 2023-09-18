City Commission Meeting Agenda September 19, 2023
Staff Reports
CITY COMMISSION REGULAR MEETING
CORDELE CITY HALL – COURTROOM
September 19, 2023
The Honorable Joshua Deriso – Chairman
The Honorable Vesta Beal Shephard – Ward 1
The Honorable Isaac H. Owens – Ward 3
The Honorable Royce Reeves, Sr. Vice Chair – Ward 2
The Honorable Wesley Rainey – Ward 4
REGULAR MEETING
9:00 AM
CALL TO ORDER
INVOCATION AND PLEDGE
ROLL CALL
APPROVAL OF AGENDA – September 19, 2023
APPROVAL OF REGULAR MEETING MINUTES – September 5, 2023
SPEAKERS APPEARANCES: Speakers will have 5 minutes
SPEAKERS ON A SPECIFIC AGENDA ITEM: Speakers will have 3 minutes
DEPARTMENT HEAD GOALS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS:
1. Finance Director
2. Fire Chief
3. Housing and Urban Development Director
4. Personnel Director
5. Municipal Court
6. Police Chief
7. Public Works Director
8. UC&T Director
AGENDA ITEMS
1. Consider and Approve an Alcohol License: Owner – Mrugeshkumar Patel, Name of
Business – 7th Street Cordele Inc, 1702 South 7th Street, Cordele, GA 31015. Beer &
Wine Consumed Off Premises. Chief Heard approved the application on September 12,
2023.
2. Consider and Approve the Second Reading of An Ordinance Amending the Zoning Code
of the City of Cordele to Provide for Notice of Hearing before the Board of Zoning
Appeals; Repealing all Ordinances in Conflict Herewith; and For Other Purposes.
3. Consider and Approve the First Reading of the Revised Ordinance Regulating Mobile
Food Vendors within the Corporate Limits of the City; Repealing all Ordinances in
Conflict Herewith; and For Other Purposes.
4. Consider and Approve the Addendum to the Agreement and Acceptance between
Granicus and the City of Cordele, Georgia.
5. Consider and Approve the Safety Cloud Proposal from HAAS Alert Service for the Fire
Department.
Background Information
The Fire Department is requesting to enter into an agreement with HAAS Alert. HAAS
Alert sends alerts to oncoming traffic via their vehicle system or popular mobile
navigation application such as Waze that emergency vehicles are approaching and/or on
the side of the road.
6. Consider and Approve the Agreement between the Fire Department and ImageTrend for
Reporting Software.
Background Information
The Fire Department Fire/EMS reporting tool is not working. ImageTrend is free
reporting software offered by the State Fire Marshal’s Office with preloaded incident
reports that will load directly into NFIRS. The attached agreement is the annual fee for
the CAD interface with ImageTrend.
7. Consider Appointment of Milton Holly to the Board of Zoning Appeals.
8. Discussion – Old Boys and Girls Club Building – 212 N 2nd Street
9. CITY MANAGER’S REPORT
10. CITY ATTORNEY’S REPORT
11. EXECUTIVE SESSION: (For Personnel, Litigation, Real Estate)
12. ADJOURNMENT