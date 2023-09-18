SGTC Electrical Lineworker Students Participate in Mock Interviews Published 2:32 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

Staff Reports

South Georgia Technical College Career Services recently conducted mock interviews with students in the college’s Electrical Lineworker Apprentice program. By participating in mock interviews, the students learn how to answer different questions, develop interview strategies, improve communication skills, and reduce the stress before an actual job interview.

“Interview practice can boost your confidence during important interviews by helping you refine your interview skills,” said Cynthia Carter, Director of Career Services at SGTC. “Mock interviews may reduce the nervousness you experience during the job search process.”

During the mock interview process, students were asked in-depth questions to gain insight into their skills and knowledge regarding common line worker duties. Lillie Ann Winn, Program Administrator for Adult Education at SGTC, and Marcus Johnson, Director of Patient Experience & Community Relations at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, assisted Carter with the mock interviews.

The South Georgia Technical College Electrical Lineworker Apprentice program prepares students to work as journeyman lineworkers. As graduates from the program gain experience, they will find numerous opportunities for advancement.

Lineworkers travel extensively working to restore electrical service after natural disasters and other emergency situations. The SGTC Electrical Lineworker Apprentice program prepares students to observe safety regulations and protect themselves and others while working in often difficult conditions. The work is challenging, but also rewarding.

For more information about the Electrical Lineworker Apprentice program at South Georgia Technical College, contact Tami Blount at 229-931-2040 or tblount@southgatech.edu.

To learn more about SGTC Career services, contact Cynthia Carter at 229-931-2057 or ccarter@southgatech.edu.

South Georgia Technical College offers over 200 programs leading to an associate degree, diploma, or technical certificate of credit. Apply now at www.southgatech.edu. Fall C-term begins October 11.