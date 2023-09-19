Crisp Regional celebrates 1,000 Robotic Surgeries
Published 2:20 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Staff Reports
Crisp Regionals Robotic Surgery team recently celebrated a milestone of 1,000 robotic surgeries. We are proud to provide general and gynecologic robotic surgery to the community. With their experience,they put safety first so you don’t need to delay care any longer. Their patients can expect to spend less time in the hospital and recover faster in the comfort of their own home.
Their robotic surgeons include Dr. Alicia Register, Dr. Vince Culpepper, Dr. Barry Iguobadia, and Dr. Brandon Seagle. Congrats to the docs and OR Team!