Norfolk Southern has a planned railroad crossing closure on State Route 230; RESCHEDULED for September 25-26 Published 4:32 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Staff Reports

Unadilla, Ga – The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) has coordinated with Norfolk Southern for a planned railroad crossing closure on SR 230. The closing will be on September 25-26. The railroad company will close the railroad crossing for planned maintenance. Traffic control and detours will be provided to the public during these dates.

Advisory: Dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.