Rev. J.E. Harris, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at his home in Cordele. Born in Unadilla, he was the son of the late Bradley Fletcher Harris and Margaret Herring Harris. J.E. served the City of Cordele for a number of years as Building Inspector. As a Reverend he served many churches in the area as an interim and supply pastor. His first love was Jesus. He loved the Church and all the churches in which he had the opportunity to minister. He volunteered for the Houston Baptist Association now known as the South Central Baptist Network. One of his favorite gatherings with the church or with friends was a good ole fashioned “fish fry.” J.E. is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Linda. They had been married for 57 years. He is also survived by his son, Bruce Harris and his wife, Michelle, of Cordele; one sister, Lola H. Crozier of Cordele; two grandchildren, Justin Harris, and Ty Harris; one great niece, Katie (Joe) Busby; one great nephew, Blake (Macey Adams) Crozier; and one nephew, Chris Crozier (Deceased). Funeral services for Rev. J.E. Harris of Cordele will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, September 21, 2023 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services with burial following in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com