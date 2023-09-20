SGTC Automotive Technology Advisory Committee Meets Published 8:20 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Staff reports

The South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Automotive Technology advisory committee met recently in the Morgan Transportation building on the SGTC Americus campus to discuss the state of the program and the industry as a whole. The purpose of the advisory committee is to assist South Georgia Tech faculty and staff in continuous quality improvement of the Automotive Technology program.

SGTC Automotive Technology instructors Brandon Dean and Carey Mahone provided the committee with updates and information about program changes, enrollment, community activities, and student news.

The advisory committee members provide information to SGTC faculty and staff about suggested improvements in curriculum, new training opportunities that are available in the automotive field, new technology, employment/internship opportunities available for students, and salary levels students may anticipate upon graduation.

Members present at the advisory meeting were David Miller, Ron Peacock, and Matt Kiley of Miller Auto Parts. Also present were SGTC instructors Starlyn Sampson (Auto Collision Repair) and Kevin Beaver (Motorsports Vehicle Technology) as well as Academic Dean Dr. David Finley.

The advisory committee is a crucial link that provides an avenue for South Georgia Tech instructors to learn about changing conditions or technology in the workplace that can then be passed along to students that will enable them to be fully prepared upon graduation.

Learn more about Automotive Technology and all the other programs at SGTC by visiting www.southgatech.edu. Apply now for fall C-term. Classes begin October 11.