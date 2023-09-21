Brandie L. Chappell of Leesburg hired as SGTC Practical Nursing Instructor Published 9:11 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

Staff Reports

Brandie L. Chappell of Leesburg has been hired as a Practical Nursing Instructor at South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) in Americus, announced SGTC President Dr. John Watford. She will report to SGTC Vice President of Academic Affairs Julie Partain.

Chappell is an alumna of South Georgia Technical College and has over 13 years of progressive experience in the nursing field. She earned her Practical Nursing Diploma from SGTC in 2006. She attended Andrew College and earned an Associate of Science Registered Nurse degree and is expected to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from South University in Savannah, GA in March of 2024.

Chappell has been serving as the MDS Coordinator at Magnolia Manor Nursing Center since November of 2022 and worked as the Director of Nursing for Lee Country Health and Rehabilitation. She also worked as a Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse and a Registered Nurse Mother Baby at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

“We are very pleased that Brandy Chappell has joined the South Georgia Technical College faculty as a full-time instructor,” said President Watford. “As a former student and graduate, she is very familiar with our nursing program and students. We believe she will be an outstanding addition to our full-time faculty.”

Chappell will be performing the teaching duties of the Practical Nursing program courses which include classroom and clinical instruction. She will also be asked to prepare instructional materials, provide written feedback on student performance, assess student performance and assign grades, participate in program and college committees and be involved in professional activities/organizations.

For more information about the South Georgia Technical College Practical Nursing Program contact: Jennifer Childs at 229-931-2447 or jchilds@southgatech.edu in Americus or Brandy Nipper at 229-271-4069 or brandy.nipper@southgatech.edu in Cordele.

