Legion of Valor Awarded to Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Sha’niya McCloud Published 9:06 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

Staff Reports

Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Sha’niya McCloud was the recipient of the Legion of Valor Award for 2023. Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Sha’niya McCloud is a senior at Crisp County High and is currently serving as the Battalion Commander of Crisp County High’s Army Junior ROTC Program. The Legion of Valor is the second highest award for JROTC. The award is awarded to 1 out of 4,000 cadets

in the world.

Cadet McCloud participates in most activities in JROTC. She is the captain of the Raider team. She is a member of the JLAB team that advanced to round two in two of her three years on the team. She is the captain of the drill team and color guard. She was instrumental in developing and maintaining our Saber team. She requested that we have a robotics team and this year we will compete in the robotics competition. Cadet McCloud attended the JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge and the West Point Summer Leadership Experience.

Cadet McCloud is ranked 18 out of 236 students in her class. Her Cumulative GPA for GPA Average is 97.288. She is a member of the Mock Trial team, HOSA, and FCCLA.

She is currently employed at Chick-fil-A and is an active member of the Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy. Sha’niya is also an officer in the Beta club. Her academic endeavors have proven her to be a student of superior caliber, who has maintained superior academic standards throughout her high school career. After graduation, Cadet McCloud plans to attend the United States Military Academy.

Her award will be formally presented to her later this semester.