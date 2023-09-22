Eulish Kinchens proud to support SGTC Foundation TechForce Drive Published 8:45 am Friday, September 22, 2023

Staff Reports

“You will never know how your gift will change lives,” said South Georgia Technical College Vice President of Student Affairs Eulish Kinchens when asked why she chooses to support the South Georgia Technical College Foundation’s 2023 TechForce annual fund drive.

Kinchens is just one of many South Georgia Tech faculty, staff, and administrators who have supported and continue to support the South Georgia Technical College Foundation’s annual TechForce fundraisers. South Georgia Tech also enjoys wide support from its alumna, business and industry, and community leaders.

The SGTC Foundation is currently hosting its 2023 annual TechForce Drive. The theme is “Celebrating Success @ South Georgia Tech for 75 Years.” Donations to the fund drive will help provide scholarships for academically deserving and financially disadvantaged students, purchase textbooks to be provided at no cost for students to use each semester, secure up-to-date equipment for the Diesel Technology programs, and expand and update the James S. Peters gymnasium to provide multi-purpose classrooms and updated technology for students and the community. The goal for the 2023 fund drive is $250,000.

“Having previously worked in the SGTC foundation/marketing office, I have seen first-hand the impact of giving to the TechForce drives,” said Kinchens. “The generosity of the foundation supporters has helped students be able to find a way to cover tuition and fees. It also allows them the opportunity to finish school. It really impacts financially disadvantaged students by providing them the opportunity to experience campus life while gaining the skills and knowledge needed to enter the workforce.”

Kinchens personally knows how valuable taking advantage of SGTC’s “Complete College Experience” can be with its’ nationally ranked academics, student activities, and intercollegiate athletics. She enrolled at South Georgia Technical College after graduating from Tri-County High School with honors. She lived in the on-campus housing, before the foundation assisted the college in renovating the dorm rooms to include private bathrooms. She also secured a work-study job in the Student Affairs office while she maintained excellent grades and participated in the different student activity events.

Her hard-work and dedication allowed her to secure full-time employment in the Student Affairs office at SGTC after graduation. She worked in Student Affairs in admissions and in the registrar’s office before joining the SGTC Foundation and Marketing Department. She was later promoted to the Registrar position after she obtained her BS degree while working full-time and raising a family. In 2019, she was promoted to the SGTC Vice President of Student Affairs position.

When asked if she would encourage others to support the Techforce Drive, she replied, “100%, yes. If you think about the success of students then you would not hesitate to give. The reason we are here is because of students. Not all students are the same. Some just need a little help.”

Kinchens said the best thing about the Foundation or the TechForce Drive is “overwhelmingly, the help it provides to students. The internal employee luncheon and silent auction is a great day for faculty and staff. We have fun and we are fundraising for students. As a previous employee of that department, I know how hard they work to help and support the students and all departments on campus.”

As Kinchens said, the Internal Employee Silent Auction and Luncheon is a day of “Fun” and fundraising for the SGTC employees. Many local businesses and individuals donate items to be placed in the Employee Silent Auction and employees bid on those items with all the proceeds going to benefit students and ultimately provide our area with a trained workforce.

All of the funds raised as part of the internal and external SGTC 2023 Foundation Techforce drive are matched dollar for dollar by various state and federal grants and the Technical College System of Georgia funds.

SGTC has one of the highest retention, graduation, and job placement rates in the state compared to its enrollment numbers and that is due in part to the support SGTC receives from its surrounding communities.

“The support South Georgia Technical College and the SGTC Foundation receive from our communities is second to none,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “We appreciate the support that we receive from the community through the foundation fund drives. This support has made a tremendous impact in the lives of our students and that in turn has helped impact each of the communities we serve.”

The TechForce 2023 Internal Committee includes: Chairperson Teresa McCook and team members Pat Peacock, Leah Cannady, Josh Curtin, Tami Blount, David Cox, Jeff Sheppard, Chester Taylor, Michelle McGowan, Jennifer Robinson, Lillie Ann Winn, Dorothea McKenzie, Melissa Grantham, Lisa Jordan, Tammy Hamilton, Katrice Martin, Jason Wisham, Matthew Burks, and Michele Seay.

SGTC Foundation Trustee John Argo is the Chair of the external TechForce Drive and foundation members and supporters will be contacting individuals through direct mail or personal contacts to encourage them to support the South Georgia Technical College workforce development educational efforts.

For more information about the TechForce 2023 fund drive or to donate to the Foundation, contact South Georgia Technical College Foundation Executive Director and SGTC Vice President of Institutional Advancement Su Ann Bird at 229.931.2110 or sbird@southgatech.edu. Donations can be mailed to the SGTC Foundation, P.O. Box 6102, Americus, GA 31709.