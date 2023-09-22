Thursday Night Shooting leaves one teen dead
Published 8:09 am Friday, September 22, 2023
Staff Reports
On Thursday night, September 21st, shortly after 10 pm, officers responded to the 1000 block of Tulip Ave after several calls were made to 911 in which residents heard numerous gunshots.
Upon officers arrival, they were flagged down by a group of people at a residence where the victim was located. There, they found a nineteen-year-old Cordele man that had sustained numerous gunshots sitting inside of a vehicle. Emergency life saving efforts were unfortunately unsuccessful.
Our detectives are currently working with Georgia Bureau of Investigation to identify the responsible suspect(s). We ask anyone with information about this incident to please contact the Cordele Police Department at 229.276.2921 or non emergency 911 at 229.276.2690, the GBI Region 3 Office at 229.931.2439 or the GBI Tipline 1.800.597.8477