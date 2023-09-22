Thursday Night Shooting leaves one teen dead Published 8:09 am Friday, September 22, 2023

Staff Reports

On Thursday night, September 21st, shortly after 10 pm, officers responded to the 1000 block of Tulip Ave after several calls were made to 911 in which residents heard numerous gunshots.

Upon officers arrival, they were flagged down by a group of people at a residence where the victim was located. There, they found a nineteen-year-old Cordele man that had sustained numerous gunshots sitting inside of a vehicle. Emergency life saving efforts were unfortunately unsuccessful.