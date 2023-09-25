Crisp County Care Awards Published 5:01 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

Staff Reports

The Annual Crisp County Care Awards are set to happen on November 9th, Thursday, at the Lake Blackshear Resort. The event will kick off with cocktails and networking at 6 pm, and it will be followed by dinner at 7 pm. The awards aim to highlight individuals who contribute positively to the lives of children and families in Crisp County. Moreover, the ceremony will also help raise funds and awareness of the Crisp County Community Council, whose objective is to support families and children’s welfare in Georgia.

In Crisp County, the Family Connection collaborative recognizes the importance of working together to increase community awareness regarding local issues, implementing effective programs, and leveraging resources to improve local efforts. By bringing together doctors, law enforcement officers, teachers, business people, public servants, and parents, among others, Family Connection hopes to improve conditions for communities, families, and children.

The Care Awards aim to applaud those who contribute significantly to the community, and as stated by Monica Robinson, the Executive Director of the organization, “a way to give back to those who pour so much of themselves into your community to see this mission to its completion”. Those who are interested in attending the event can purchase tickets, which are set at $30, from Monica Robinson before November 7th. If anybody is interested in sponsoring the awards or nominating an individual or group, they can contact her at 229-271-1054 or email crispcommunitycouncil@gmail. com for more information.