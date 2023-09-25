Cordele Police Department Welcomes New Officers

Published 11:07 am Monday, September 25, 2023

By Sarah Brown

Staff Reports

Officer Jason Dukes and Officer Jalen Johnson. Today they completed basic mandate training at the ABAC Police Academy in Tifton.
They will soon begin their first shifts next week on their field training phase. Gentlemen we are very proud of your hard work and determination over the last few months. Beginning next week, we have another cadet beginning his training at the academy in Forysthe, Ga. so wish him luck.

