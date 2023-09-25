Noah Cambeall Smith Published 2:20 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

Noah Cambeall Smith slipped away into the arms of Jesus Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Eggleston Hospital. Born in Albany on August 9, 2023, Noah is the infant son of Charles Michael Smith and Safa Slaton Smith. He is survived by his parents, Michael and Safa Smith of Cordele, his siblings, a brother, Charles Smith and a sister, Summer Smith; maternal grandmother, Lorna Slaton of De Soto; paternal grandparents, Teresa and Vernon Smith of Cordele; great-grandmothers, Laverne Miller of Cordele and Elaine Huey and her husband, Jerry Huey of Cobb; and several; aunts, uncles and cousins. Waiting to greet him was his grandfather, Hugh Slaton, Jr., great-grandfather, Jerry Miller and his cousin, Cohen Smith, who all preceded him in death. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Lake Blackshear Baptist Church. Intement will follow at Cedar Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at Rainey Family Funeral Services. The family may be contacted at the home Laverne Miller at 150 Lakeshore Way. After the burial, family and friends are invited to come back to the home Mrs. Miller. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com