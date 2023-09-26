South Georgia Tech employees give generously to Foundation TechForce 2023 Fund Drive Published 1:09 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Staff Reports

The South Georgia Technical College faculty and staff kicked off the internal portion of the SGTC Foundation’s 2023 TechForce “Celebrating Success for 75 Years” fund drive by contributing over $25,000 through employee payroll donations and silent auction bids at the SGTC Foundation Employee Luncheon and Silent Auction celebration in the John M. Pope Center recently.

The SGTC Foundation “Celebrating Success for 75 Years” fund drive will be raising $250,000 for student scholarships and grants for academically deserving and financially disadvantaged students, the use of textbooks at no cost to students, equipment for the Diesel Technology programs, and renovations and expansion of the James S. Peters gymnasium. All donations will be matched dollar for dollar by state and federal grants.

The South Georgia Technical College Foundation’s 24th annual TechForce fundraising drive was kicked off internally with a faculty-staff luncheon that included a silent auction, a fun trivia and Bingo game, payroll deduction pledges, and raffle drawings for a Michael Kors purse from Dillard’s and a Stihl Gas Blower from Lassiter Tractor. These efforts resulted in over $25,000 in donations to the “Celebrating Success for 75 Years” TechForce 2023 drive from approximately 150 faculty and staff on the SGTC Americus and Crisp County campuses. Sammy Stone won the gas blower and Teresa Nobles won the purse.

“This was awesome,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “Not only did our faculty and staff support the Foundation’s efforts to provide additional opportunities for students to attend and remain in school, they had a fun time fundraising. And their efforts are helping change the lives of students and the individuals that live and work in our communities. I would like to thank SGTC Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Foundation Executive Director Su Ann Bird as well as Criminal Justice Instructor Teresa McCook for their leadership in spearheading this event.”

SGTC employees also took part in “Celebrating Success @ South Georgia Tech” activities at the Silent Auction and Luncheon and there were a number of individual winners. The Trivia winners who had to provide answers to questions about the college’s history were: Terrie Smith, David Finley, Michele Seay, Jason Wisham, Eden Edge, Jasmine Mercer, Shatara Lundy, Hunter Little, Alecia Pinckney, Jeff Sheppard, David Finley, and DW Persall.

Carol Cowan, won the Bingo grand prize and Hunter Little was the runner-up. Other bingo winners were David Cox, Terri Battle, Mary Cross, Sherri Bass, Christine Rundle, Jennifer Childs, Brandi Chappell, Christina Strickland, Wanda Bishop, and Michelle McGowan.

SGTC Internal TechForce Committee Chairperson Teresa McCook oversaw the events of the day along with her committee members: Leah Cannady, Pat Peacock, Josh Curtin, David Cox, Tami Blount, Lisa Jordan, Chester Taylor, Lillie Ann Winn, Michelle McGowan, Jennifer Robinson, Melissa Grantham, Dr. Michele Seay, Dorothea McKenzie, Tammy Hamilton, Jeff Sheppard, Jason Wisham, Katrice Martin, and Matthew Burks.

Approximately 75 employees took home great prizes in the Silent Auction. Nearly 200 items were available for employees to bid on and over 800 bids were submitted.

All donations for equipment, scholarships, and textbooks during the SGTC Foundation TechForce 2023 fund drive will be matched dollar-for-dollar by through federal and state grants and by the Technical College System of Georgia. This helps provide workforce development opportunities for students.

“The South Georgia Technical College Foundation is a vital part of our college’s success,” explained South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “We appreciate the support that we receive from our employees and from the community through the foundation fund drives. Over 36 different programs have benefited directly from the past 23 TechForce drives with additional state-of-the-art equipment. The entire college and community have benefited from the scholarships and the use of free textbooks for students. These donations have also helped with the James Hall and Martin Hall dorm renovations and the renovations to the former DOAS Surplus Building which has been transformed into an adult education classroom building as well as the John Deere TECH Agricultural Technology and Motorsports program classrooms and labs. We appreciate the support of our boards, faculty, staff, and community partners for their help in ‘Celebrating Success’ at South Georgia Tech.”

The TechForce 2023 fund drive has already gotten off to a good start with the help of employees, business and industry partners and local supporters who have donated items for the SGTC Foundation Internal TechForce drive, luncheon and silent auction. Each year nearly 100% of the SGTC employees contribute to the TechForce drive through payroll deduction or one-time donations.

Approximately $725,000 of the over $6.5 million raised by the TechForce campaigns over the past 23 years has been donated by South Georgia Technical College faculty and staff.

Members of the South Georgia Technical College Foundation and the SGTC Board of Directors as well as other volunteers will be calling community leaders asking for support of the fund drive again this year. Postcards and solicitation letters were sent out to community leaders asking for support. SGTC Foundation Trustee and Development Committee chairman John Argo is head of the TechForce 2023 external drive for the Foundation

For more information about the TechForce 2023 fund drive or to donate to the Foundation, contact South Georgia Technical College Foundation Executive Director and SGTC Vice President of Institutional Advancement Su Ann Bird at 229.931.2110 or sbird@southgatech.edu.

Over 100 different individuals and businesses from the South Georgia Technical College service area donated items to the employee silent auction. Those businesses and individuals included: Dillard’s, Miller-NAPA Auto Parts, Westover Outdoor Power Equipment, Dr. John and Barbara Watford, Dorothea’s Beauty Salon, Dorothea Lusane McKenzie, Lusane Car Wash, Cordele Electric Supply, Sakari, Pancho’s, Nu Image Salon at the Lake, Crisp County Power Commission, Flint River Package Store, Wild Adventures, The Windsor Hotel, Lasseter Tractor Company, Engineering and Equipment Company, SGTC Precision Machining and Manufacturing, Perry Brothers, Advanced Auto, True Dymenx Ionz Photography, Long Cuts Barber Shop, Lovely Loqs, chrystal LaShae, The Fastenal Company, Center Point Creations, In Good Taste at the Maze, Martha Arrington, Phoebe Sumter, Johnstone Supply company, Danyel Tobias, Code Black Atl, Lily’s Southern Boutique, Topiaries, The Kinnebrew Company, little Brothers Bistro, Curt Peacoc, Belks, Motivations, Flint Power Systems, Rush Truck Centers, Mary’s Young Again Boutique, Hair Mekanix, Aramark, Tracy’s Hair Salon, Aramark, Brett Murray, J & J Oil Change, Tami Blount, Clinic Drug Store, Southwest Trophy and Gifts, SGTC Culinary Arts, Mary Kay – Jennifer Rogers, Melissa Grantham, SGTC Bookstore, Wolf Creek Winery, Clinic Drug Store, Shiver Lumber Company, Sumter EMC, Sally’s Nails, Minnie Williamson, Pat Peacock, Tami Blount, Chef Ricky Watzlowick, Drivers Propane, Motivations Barber Shop, Ginx Boutique, Southwest Georgia Wholesale, Decorating Unlimited, SGTC Bookstore, SGTC Adult Education, Horne Pecan Company, Tupperware by Paula Martin, Southern Express Lube/Shell, Lillie Ann Winn, Natalie Bradley Home, The Sweet Spot, Mia’s Minis, Sherri Martin, El Girasol Restaurant, Roman Oven, Americus SGTC Culinary Arts, Minick Interiors, Keith Landers Party Supply Rentals, Su Ann Bird, Sumter EMC, Eden Edge, Morgan Chandler Eye Works, 2 Dukes BBQ, The Tin Roof, The Sheppard House, Gammage Print Shop, Dr. Michele Seay, Southern Boutique, T31/Tupuy, J & J Oil Change, Home Depot, Wells Hardware, Tractor Supply, Griffin Lumber Company, Sam Shortline, Lowes, Advanced Auto Parts, Georgia Power, Josh Curtin, Ellis Bros. Pecans, Med Spa, Sunbelt Ford, Ejiro African Hair Braiding, Savannah Bananas, and more.