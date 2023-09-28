Crisp County Arrests two individuals after Attempting to Elude Published 4:04 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

Staff Reports

CRISP COUNTY- September 28, 2023

On September 27, 2023, Worth County E-911 contacted Crisp County Communications E-911 regarding a pursuit involving the Warwick Police Department and a black Dodge Charger on U.S. HWY 300 heading north from Warwick. Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputies spotted the vehicle on HWY 300 around 7:20 P.M. The subject turned off HWY 300 onto Old Hatley Road and into the school entrance. Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to block the car in, the driver stopped, and both subjects were taken into custody without incident. Both Littles and Bruce were transported to the Crisp County Detention Center.

Joe Littles III, an 18-year-old male from Monticello, FL, was charged with the following:

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer

(2 Counts) Theft by Bringing Stolen Property into State

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

Traffic Violations include; Driving while License Suspended, Window Tint Violation, Reckless Driving, Speeding in Excess of Maximum Limits, and Laying Drags.

Julian Bruce, a 19-year-old male from Tallahassee, FL, was charged with the following:

(2 Counts) Theft by Bringing Stolen Property into State

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

Georgia State Patrol Post 30 and Warwick Police Department assisted with this incident.