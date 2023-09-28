New Collector Store comes to Cordele Published 4:30 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

by Sarah Brown

Managing Editor

Owner of Collect It a new collectable store in Cordele, Robert Weaver has spent many years collecting baseball cards, comics and more. He said, “Collecting was a hobby growing up.” He collected items from flea markets and now he has taken this hobby and created a business from it. There are over 25 different types of collectable items to choose from. It is a place that has something for everyone, whether you are baseball lover, into comic books, want to expand your movie collection he has it all. Other items include, hats, video games, arrowheads, pop figures, and autographed pictures. You can spend hours going through the comics and cards he has. He also has some limited edition items that are a must see! The store is located next to Autozone in Cordele at 619F East 16th Street and is open Tuesday – Saturday 10am until 6pm.