Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Launches Unlock the Cure Published 5:09 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

by Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

Thursday night at the Light Up the Night Pink event hosted by Melody Godfrey Country Financial the Crisp County Sheriff’s Department revealed the new wrap on a patrol car that was done by Donna Watson with Georgia Girl Graphics in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Throughout the month of October, community members can show their support by purchasing a vinyl decal bearing the name of a survivor, thriver, or in memory of a loved one for just $10.00. These names will be prominently displayed on the hood of Sheriff Hancock’s patrol vehicle. In collaboration with Georgia Girl Graphics all proceeds from decal sales will go towards supporting Crisp Hospital Oncology. Donations and name submissions can be made at the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office located at 196 GA HWY 300 S.

Breast Cancer is very personal for the Sheriff’s Office, as many have and are currently battling breast cancer or have lost a loved one to it. The Sheriff’s Office said, “This initiative is deeply personal for our law enforcement community, as many members have been profoundly affected by the disease. Some of our dedicated Crisp County Sheriff’s Office employees are breast cancer survivors. We also have a breast cancer thriver who recently underwent surgery. Others have tragically lost loved ones to breast cancer. So, for us, it’s personal!”