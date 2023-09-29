Light up the night PINK hosted by Melody Godfrey Country Financial Published 8:57 am Friday, September 29, 2023

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

Thursday night Sept 28th was the start of the annual tradition started by Melody Godfrey and her team at Country Financial where they light up the night pink in honor of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Pink lights are installed in the front of their building that you will see lit up throughout the month of October. As well, if you do business with them in the month of October all paperwork will be done on pink paper.

The event had a great turn out from the community which included many people who have in some way been affected by breast cancer. “Tonight we are celebrating you, and it is so much more than pink lights on a porch or a giant pink switch it is about celebrating men and women who have been given life or death diagnosis and survived, you have overcome and you have ruled.” says Melody.

Guest Speaker, Julie Newman told her story of battling breast cancer, from the day she was diagnosed to today being 5 years cancer free. She worked in the medical imaging department at Crisp Regional for 20 years, she says, “had I not chosen the field of radiology I could very easily still be walking around with breast cancer.” Julie had her first mammogram the day before her 40th birthday and it changed her prognosis. Julie went through three surgeries, one lasting 16 hours and today she can celebrate being 5 years cancer free. She wants to encourage people to get their mammograms as early prevention does save lives.