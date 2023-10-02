City Commission Meeting Agenda for October 3rd Published 10:11 am Monday, October 2, 2023

Agenda 10.3.2023

AMENDED AGENDA

CITY COMMISSION REGULAR MEETING

CORDELE CITY HALL – COURTROOM

October 3, 2023

The Honorable Joshua Deriso

Chairman

The Honorable Vesta Beal Shephard – Ward 1

The Honorable Royce Reeves, Sr. – Vice Chair – Ward 2

The Honorable Isaac H. Owens – Ward 3

The Honorable Wesley Rainey – Ward 4

______________________________________________________________________________

REGULAR MEETING

9:00 AM

CALL TO ORDER

INVOCATION AND PLEDGE

ROLL CALL

APPROVAL OF AGENDA – October 3, 2023

APPROVAL OF REGULAR MEETING MINUTES – September 19, 2023

SPEAKERS APPEARANCES:

a) Mr. Milton Holly: Gun violence in City Limits.

SPEAKERS ON A SPECIFIC AGENDA ITEM: Speakers will have 3 minutes

PRESENTATION: Mrs. Monica Rentfrow – Downtown Director – Quarterly Report

DEPARTMENT HEAD REPORTS:

1. Finance Director

2. Fire Chief

3. Housing and Urban Development Director

4. Human Resource Director

5. Municipal Court

6. Police Chief/Codes

7. Public Works Director

8. UC&T Director

AGENDA ITEMS

1. Proclamation – Red Ribbon Week – October 23 – 27, 2023.

2. Consider Public Hearing Dates for the 2023 Tax Digest.

3. Consider and Approve an Event Permit – Downtown Spooktacular: Family Event on October 26, 2023, 5:30 – 7:00 PM at 105 East 9th Avenue Cordele, Georgia. Organizers are Monica Rentfrow and Gail Reynolds, Cordele Min Street. Street will be closed from 5:00 – 8:00 PM, we have our own barricades. Police Chief Jalon Heard approved the Event Permit on September 28, 2023.

4. Consider and Approve an Event Permit – A Car Show: Organizer is Stephanie Paramore of the Cordele Recreation Parlor, 105 West 11th Avenue, Cordele, Georgia. Location of Event – Starting at South 8th Street and 11 1⁄2 Avenue Alley to 13th Avenue West. Date and time of Event, November 4, 2023, 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM. Blocking off South 8th Street from 12th to 13th Avenue. Police Chief Jalon Heard approved the Event Permit on September 28, 2023.

5. Consider and Approve an Alcohol License – Beer Only – Consumed On Premises: Clubb Zodiack, 801 South Joe Wright Drive, Cordele, Georgia. Applicant – Tony Bernard Graham, 206 East 18th Avenue, Cordele, Georgia. Police Chief Jalon Heard approved the Application with some concerns on September 28, 2023.

6. Consider and Approve the Second Reading of the Revised Ordinance Regulating Mobile Food Vendors within the Corporate Limits of the City; Repealing all Ordinances in Conflict Herewith; and For Other Purposes.

7. Consider and Approve the Award to Griffin Grading and Concrete, LLC in the amount of $399,935.98 for the 2023 LMIG Paving Project. 2023 LMIG Projects Midway Road – Beginning at CSX RR and Ending at Hwy. 257 22nd Avenue West – Beginning at 15th Street and Ending at Joe Wright Drive

8. Discussion – Old Boys and Girls Club Building – 212 N 2nd Street Presentation – Julia Byron, Bridging the Gap Educational Services, Inc.

9. Discussion – Potential Sale of Boys and Girls Club Gymnasium.

10. CITY MANAGER’S REPORT

11. CITY ATTORNEY’S REPORT

12. EXECUTIVE SESSION: (For Personnel, Litigation, Real Estate)

13. ADJOURNMENT