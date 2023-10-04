SGTC Board of Director member Jimmy Davis recognized for service Published 10:26 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Staff Reports

South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) President Dr. John Watford recently recognized Jimmy Davis of Macon County for his nine years of service to the South Georgia Technical College Board of Directors.

“Jimmy Davis has been a tremendous asset to South Georgia Technical College, our Board of Directors, and to the Technical College System of Georgia as a member of the Technical College System of Georgia Directors Association,” said SGTC President Dr. John Watford as he presented Jimmy Davis’ with his plaque for nine years of service.

The plaque presented to Davis was inscribed: For outstanding Service and Leadership to the South Georgia Technical College Board of Directors from 2014 through 2023.

Jimmy Davis thanked Dr. Watford and said, “I have enjoyed my time on this board and I appreciate everything that South Georgia Technical College does for our communities. It has been a pleasure.”

During his tenure with the SGTC Board of Directors, Davis served as Chair and Vice-Chair of the group.

“On behalf of the Board and everyone at South Georgia Technical College, I would like to thank Jimmy Davis for his leadership, dedication, and service,” said President Watford.

The local Board of Directors of individual colleges were created by Georgia State Statute to assist the Technical College System of Georgia State Board in carrying out its mission. The primary purpose of the local board and its members is to facilitate the delivery of program, services, and activities as directed by the State Board, advise the President and the State Board of local industry and community needs for the programs and services to be provided by the technical college, and advocate within the community and in the state on issues of importance in support of the Technical College System of Georgia and Georgia’s workforce development efforts.

The board is made up of community leaders representing the SGTC service delivery area, which includes Sumter, Schley, Crisp, Macon, Marion, Taylor and Webster counties.

The other members of the SGTC Board of Directors include: Don Porter of Sumter County, Mattye Gordon of Taylor County, Jake Everett of Webster County, Michael Coley of Sumter County, Jamie Penoncello of Marion County, and Grant Buckley of Crisp County.