Local Crisp County High School Student Chosen to be on State Superintendent Board Published 8:00 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

by Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

A local Crisp County Senior, Kaitlin Clark got the opportunity of a life-time to speak-up make a change in the schools of Crisp County. Being a senior she was looking for an experience to get her more involved in the community to help with college applications. Her mom and her were searching and found an opportunity to be on the board of the State Superintendent, Richard Woods. Clark put in an application where she had to explain what she would plan to do and what her goals were being on the board. Clark spoke in her application about, “how African-American students don’t get as many opportunities.” Growing up Clark was one of two or three African-American students that are in her gifted and advanced classes. Clark said that, “It never seemed right to me because our school is majority African-American. I feel most don’t get a fair chance to show how smart they are.” Clarks position on this board will be to advise the State Superintendent on the education in Cordele and way that it could be improved. She believes that it will be about all of Crisp County with a direct focus on the High School as that is the school she attends. She looks forward to, “meeting other kids from around Georgia and seeing their ideas for how they want to change in their schools.” Clark hopes that from this the leaders from the community will reflect and look at it and help to make the changes.

“I want all the little black boys and girls to know they are just as smart as everybody else and they are not limited to their circumstances whether it is financial, educational or behavioral.” – Kaitlin Clark