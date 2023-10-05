Local FFA Member Edge selected as National FFA Talent Performer for 2023 Convention & Expo Published 8:52 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

Ian Edge, a member of the Crisp County FFA in Cordele will be in the spotlight on the big stage at this years National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis as he was selected to perform in the National FFA Talent Competition. Edge will perform on stage, bringing excitement and spirit to the convention and expo. He was one of 50 other acts chosen from their applications and audition tapes to perform during the general sessions, meal functions and receptions. During the convention all acts will have the chance to compete in three rounds and be judged on their preparation, delivery, engagement, entertainment value and technical ability. The winner will receive a cash prize of $250 sponsored by Kubota.

teh national FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more that 945,000 student members as part of 9,163 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rica and the U.S. Virgin Islands.