Brantley Vansickle Recognized as SGTC Student of Excellence Published 8:26 am Friday, October 6, 2023

Staff Reports

South Georgia Technical College in Americus recently held its Student of Excellence ceremony for the month of October. Brantley Vansickle, a Criminal Justice student from Americus, was honored as the overall winner at the event. He was nominated by his instructor, Teresa McCook.

McCook praised Vansickle for his outstanding work in the classroom and for his achievements in the SkillsUSA competition despite being in his first semester at SGTC.

“I’ll be honest,” McCook said, “I wasn’t sure, because he was a brand-new student. We went in March, and he came home in first place.”

Vansickle was honored to receive the award. He thanked his family, McCook and others he has encountered at South Georgia Tech. “People stand beside you,” he said, “and they keep you motivated to pursue it further.”

Each month, students from select divisions are nominated for the Student of Excellence award by their instructors. The Student of Excellence is chosen based on a number of criteria, including grades, work ethics, participation in clubs and organizations, and amount of program completion.

As the winner, Vansickle was awarded with a plaque of recognition, a personal letter of recommendation from SGTC President Dr. John Watford and a $50 check for his accomplishments. Additionally, his name will be displayed on SGTC’s digital marquee as well as inscribed on a plaque in Hicks Hall among previous Student of Excellence winners.

Other nominees included: Jaleisha Mann of Americus, Barbering, nominated by Andre Robinson; Hope Glover of Perry, Cosmetology, nominated by Dorothea Lusane-McKenzie; Donald Gooden of Kathleen, Culinary Arts, nominated by Ricky Watzlowick; Gloria Fountain of Americus, Early Childhood Care and Education, nominated by Jaye Cripe; Sharmell Baldwin of Americus, Medical Assisting, nominated by Jeana Yawn; and Jesse Adkins of Cordele, Practical Nursing, nominated by Christine Rundle.

South Georgia Technical College students excel in over 200 programs leading to a degree, diploma, or technical certificate of credit. See descriptions of all SGTC programs and apply for enrollment at www.southgatech.edu.