Crisp County Commission Meeting Agenda

Published 9:22 am Friday, October 6, 2023
Crisp County Board of Commissioners – Commission Meeting Agenda
October 10, 2023
9:00am
Call to order/welcome – Chairman James R. Dowdy, III
Invocation – Rick Smarr
Pledge of Allegiance – Clark Harrell
Adoption of Agenda
Approval of Minutes – Regular Meeting Sept 12, 2023
Department Updates, Reports and Proclamations:
A. Billy Hancock, Sheriff
B. Marty Fore – Georgia Forestry Commission
C. Proclamation – Red Ribbon Week
D. Proclamation – Honoring Ricky Smarr
Public Hearings:
A. Special use request – Emily Cohen for the purpose of a residential business at 1401 GA HWY 90 Cordele, GA
New Business:
A. Ordinance 2023-021 Rezoning request from Sheila Knight to rezone approximately 1(+/-) acres from RS1 to GC for the purpose of building a 1259 sq. ft. business office
B. Resolution 2023-022 Granting a special use
Commission and Administrative Reports:
A. Finance Director – Sherrie Leverett
B. County Administrator – Clark Harrell
Correspondence/Events – Information Only
Executive Session – Personnel, Litigation, Property
Other Business as required
A. Hearing before Crisp County Board of Commissioners for suspension or revocation of license for violation for cause Sec. 6-7 Crisp County Code – Jay Bhole 2022, inc.
Adjourn