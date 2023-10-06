Crisp County Commission Meeting Agenda

Published 9:22 am Friday, October 6, 2023

By Sarah Brown

Crisp County Board of Commissioners – Commission Meeting Agenda

October 10, 2023

9:00am

Call to order/welcome –  Chairman James R. Dowdy, III

Invocation – Rick Smarr

Pledge of Allegiance – Clark Harrell

Adoption of Agenda 

Approval of Minutes – Regular Meeting Sept 12, 2023

Department Updates, Reports and Proclamations:

A. Billy Hancock, Sheriff

B. Marty Fore – Georgia Forestry Commission

C. Proclamation – Red Ribbon Week

D. Proclamation – Honoring Ricky Smarr

Public Hearings:

A. Special use request – Emily Cohen for the purpose of a residential business at 1401 GA HWY 90 Cordele, GA

New Business:

A. Ordinance 2023-021 Rezoning request from Sheila Knight to rezone approximately 1(+/-) acres from RS1 to GC for the purpose of building a 1259 sq. ft. business office

B. Resolution 2023-022 Granting a special use

Commission and Administrative Reports: 

A. Finance Director – Sherrie Leverett

B. County Administrator – Clark Harrell

Correspondence/Events – Information Only

Executive Session – Personnel, Litigation, Property 

Other Business as required 

A. Hearing before Crisp County Board of Commissioners for suspension or revocation of license for violation for cause Sec. 6-7 Crisp County Code – Jay Bhole 2022, inc.

Adjourn

 

