Glenda Shelby Cannon Published 10:05 am Friday, October 6, 2023

Glenda Shelby Cannon passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Glenda was born on May 29, 1946 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Claude Thomas Shelby (CT) and Mildred Jane Thompson Shelby (Jane). Glenda led a very full life. She was raised in Tennessee and Georgia, before graduating from Albany High School in 1964. She had two sons, Jon and Dylan, with their father Ed Cannon of Albany, GA before moving to the suburbs of Boston, Massachusetts in 1974, where they raised the boys. While in Massachusetts, she worked as a travel agent and founded the travel desk for a destination resort in Aruba. She moved back to Georgia in 1997, and built a new home on Lake Blackshear in 2011 where she resided until her passing. At the Lake, she founded the Lake Blackshear Dog rescue, driven by her love and compassion for animals in need. She brought happiness to many in the Lake Blackshear area and across the United States through her focus on rescuing dogs in need and matching them with loving homes. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family at the lake and the beach, traveling, and spending time with her four grandsons. She was an active member of the Christ Episcopal Church in Cordele, where she was surrounded by an amazing group of parishioners. Those closest know her for the compassion she showed to all people and animals, for her witty remarks, and her ability to bring light to almost any situation. Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, CT and Jane Shelby; her brother, Rex T. Shelby; and her youngest son, Jon E. Cannon. She is survived by her son, Dylan Cannon; Dylan’s wife, Lauren; 4 grandsons, Stephen, Matthew, Tyler, and Jake; her two sisters, Janice Ferebee and Barbara Witek, Her family is grateful for the love and friendship provided to her by Seaborn Curry, friends of the Lake Blackshear Dog Rescue, the Christ Episcopal Church in Cordele, and other long-time friends around the Lake and in Albany. A memorial service will be held at the Christ Episcopal Church in Cordele on Friday, October 13, 2023 at Noon. Lunch will be served after the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to J-Lo’s Animal Rescue & Sanctuary, Christ Episcopal Church of Cordele or another charity of your choice. To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews’ website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com. Mathews Funeral Home, Albany, GA, 229-435-5657