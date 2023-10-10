County Commission Meeting October 10, 2023 Published 11:24 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

by Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

Crisp County board of Commission met on October 10, 2023 at 9 am at the Crisp County Government Center. Chairman James R. Dowdy, III called the meeting to order welcoming everyone. Rick Smarr gave the invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Clark Harrell. The agenda was adopted and the board approved last meetings minute. The meeting started with an update from the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, which was given by Chief Deputy Denise Youngblood. November will be a trial month and court term. They gave a check to the commission of just over $64,000 for inmate housing. In September their daily inmate population was 242 inmates with 7,835 transport miles. Animal control handled 54 assistant calls. 911 had 6,130 calls that included incoming, outgoing and assistance calls. The patrol division had a total of 93,883 miles driven in the county at $0.25 a mile. They also have three new hires in the patrol division. We then heard from Marty Fore from the Georgia Forestry Commission who spoke on wild fires, burning permits and clearing land. The commission then conducted a proclamation for Red Ribbon Week, which was presented to Monica Simmons. Following they presented a proclamation in honor of Ricky Smarr’s work in the community.

A public hearing was conducted for Emily Cohen of 1401 GA Hwy 90 Cordele, GA for the purpose of a residential business that consists of conducting personal training on an hourly appointment basis.

In new business the ordinance 2023-021 a rezoning request that was brought forward by Sheila Knight at the last regular meeting in regards to rezoning a plot of land from RS1 to GC for the purpose of building a 1259 sq. ft. business office. A decision was made it was motioned, second and approved unanimously. There was also a resolution for the public hearing held at this meeting in regards to a residential business. This was resolution 2023-022 granting special use, which was motioned, second and approved unanimously.

They then went into administrative reports which Sherrie Leverett gave a brief overview of the up to date financial standings. Clark Harrell then gave a brief updated report in regards to current project going on in the county. One project should be complete today and they will move onto the LMIG project at North Cedar.

They had an additional public hearing to come before the commission in regards to a suspension of an alcohol license for Jay Bhole 2022, inc located on US Hwy 280. This hearing is related to the sale of alcohol to minors, at which has been under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the State. This matter is pending in court. Chief Deputy Denise Youngblood read a letter on behalf of Sheriff Hancock at which was suggested that the commission suspend their privileges to sell alcohol for 30 days. We heard from the son of the owner of the business who said that the employee was not checking ID’s but is now being trained on how to do so. After some discussion the commission decided to vote on suspending the alcohol license for 30 days starting October 10, 2023. The motion was made, second and voted unanimously to suspend their license. Meeting was then adjourned.