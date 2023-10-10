SGTC administrators attend Governor’s Workforce Summit Published 10:28 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Staff Reports

Atlanta, GA – South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford and South Georgia Technical College administrators recently attended Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp’s inaugural Governor’s Workforce Summit in Atlanta at the Georgia Railroad Freight Depot.

Governor Kemp hosted the summit to promote Georgia’s status as being named the “number one state for business” for the 10th consecutive year. “Thanks to sustained efforts from communities across the state, companies have brought tens of thousands of jobs and committed billions of dollars in investment across the entire Peach State. While hardworking Georgians will reap the benefits of this success for decades, we also know our biggest current challenge is filling the workforce shortage,” said Governor Kemp.

In an effort to fill that workforce shortage, Governor Kemp announced the GEORGIA MATCH initiative, which is the largest direct college admissions initiative in the country. GEORGIA MATCH will ensure every high school student in Georgia knows they have options to learn and succeed here in the No. 1 state for business.

GEORGIA MATCH is the culmination of multiple state agencies working together to ease the process of connecting students with higher education opportunities. This program is designed to engage all learners and households, including those that do not typically consider postsecondary education pathways.

This week over 120,000 high school seniors in Georgia will receive a personalized letter from Georgia Kemp listing the public technical colleges as well as state colleges and universities that are holding a spot for them in the Fall 2024 semester, based on academic eligibility. The letters will provide information on next steps to claim a spot at a college on the student’s individual list.

All GEORGIA MATCH participating institutions will waive application fees for students during November 2023 for students who apply through GEORGIA MATCH. Students may view their personalized MATCH list, request more information, and claim their spot at gafutures.org/GEORGIAMATCH beginning this week. South Georgia Technical College is one of the state technical colleges waiving application fees during November.

GEORGIA MATCH is an innovative education and workforce initiative developed in collaboration with the Governor’s Office, Governor’s Office of Planning & Budget, Georgia Student Financial Commission, Technical College System of Georgia, Governor’s Office of Student Achievement, Georgia Department of Education and University System of Georgia.

In addition to South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford, SGTC administrators who attended the summit included: SGTC Vice President of Academic Affairs Julie Partain, VP of Student Affairs Eulish Kinchens, VP Institutional Advancement Su Ann Bird, VP Campus Operations Karen Werling, Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs Michelle McGowan, Director of Business and Industry for the Americus campus Paul Farr, and Director of Career Services Cynthia Carter. Josh Drew, CTAE Director for the Sumter County School System attended the event along with the South Georgia Technical College administrators.