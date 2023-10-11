Cambrette Hudson named Early Childhood Care and Education Instructor at SGTC Crisp County Center Published 10:45 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Staff Reports

Cambrette Hudson of Warner Robins was hired as the new full-time Early Childhood Care and Education Instructor for the South Georgia Technical College Crisp County Center campus effective immediately, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. She will report to South Georgia Technical College Vice President of Academic Affairs Julie Partain and Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs Michelle McGowan on the Crisp County Center campus.

Hudson received a B.S. in Family Consumer Science/Child Development and a M.S. in Public Health/Concentration: Environmental Health from Fort Valley State University. She has taught first grade at Macon County Elementary School and taught at Fort Valley State University. She also has 10 years of experience as the administrator of the Little HUD Daycare Center, Inc., as well as experience as a tutor with Childcare Network in Warner Robins. She also worked as a Community Support Individual with Morning State Mental Health Clinic and as a Program Support Specialist with Covenir.

In her capacity as the full-time Early Childhood Care and Education instructor on the Crisp County Center campus, Hudson will be responsible for performing all teaching duties, demonstrating competencies, knowledge and skills in the Early Childhood Care and Education program. She will plan and organize instruction in ways that maximize student learning and promote program retention as well as be responsible for evaluation of student performance, progress, and procedural competencies. She will contribute to the program and division curriculum development processes and recruit and market her program. She will be responsible for classroom instruction and evaluation of students at practicum sites.

South Georgia Technical College is currently accepting students for Spring Semester. Classes begin January 11. Pre-registration is set for November 11 at both the Americus and the Crisp County Center. For more information about the Early Childhood Care and Education program, contact Cambrette Hudson at cambrette.hudson@southgatech. edu or 229-271-4062 in Cordele or Jaye Cripe at jcripe@southgatech.edu in Americus. To apply for admission into South Georgia Technical College visit, www.southgatech.edu or contact the Admissions office in Cordele at 229-271-4040 or Americus at 229-931-2394.